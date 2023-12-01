Ward (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Cleveland will be without its top cornerback for the second consecutive game, as Ward continues to nurse a shoulder injury. Ward's stout play has been a big reason why the Browns' defense has been so successful thus far, as they're allowing only 142 passing yards per game, which ranks first in the NFL by over 30 yards. Without Ward, expect Martin Emerson and Mike Ford to see increased opportunities in Cleveland's secondary.