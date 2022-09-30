Ward doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Despite not practicing Wednesday and logging limited sessions the following two days due to back and rib injuries, Ward doesn't have an injury designation and will be full go against Atlanta in Week 4. Ward and second-year cornerback Greg Newsome will be tasked with trying to slow down rookie first-round pick Drake London, who's caught 16 of 25 targets for 214 yards and two scores through his first three career NFL games.