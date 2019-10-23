Play

Ward (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

After spending the last four games on the sidelines, Ward enjoyed a bye week and will be ready for a matchup against the Patriots on Sunday. Ward will be in charge of shutting down opponents' top receivers going forward. The Patriots just placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve, so Julien Edelman (chest), Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) will their top three wideouts in this matchup.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories