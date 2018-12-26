Ward (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward missed two weeks with a concussion before returning in Week 16 versus the Bengals, and he suffered another concussion in that contest. Nevertheless, interim coach Gregg Williams said Ward is in better shape after this concussion than the first one. Still, the Browns have no playoff possibility so playing Ward could be risking further complications.

