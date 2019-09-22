Ward (hamstring) is not expected to play Sunday against the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ward is listed as questionable on the official injury report. With fellow cornerback Greedy Williams (hamstring) also listed as questionable, TJ Carrie and Terrance Mitchell are preparing to slot into the lineup if neither starter can suit up.

