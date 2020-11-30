Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Ward (calf) is "unlikely" to play this Sunday against the Titans, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

This lines up with Ward's initial diagnosis, which put him on track to sit out multiple weeks. The Browns' secondary clearly missed its No. 1 cornerback against the Jaguars, as Mike Glennon threw for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Kevin Johnson and Terrance Mitchell will need to overcome his absence once again against A.J. Brown and the Titans.