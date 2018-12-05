Ward (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward sustained the concussion Sunday against the Texans and -- as of Dec. 3 -- remains in the league's concussion protocol. The rookie has logged 48 tackles (36 solo) over 800 defensive snaps. The extent to which Ward practices -- or doesn't practice -- this week will help determine whether he will play Sunday against the Panthers. If Ward misses time, Phillip Gaines would likely see an increase in work.

