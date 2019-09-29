Play

Ward (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Ward was held out of practice all week due to a hamstring injury. With Greedy Williams (hamstring) also sidelined, Terrance Mitchell and T.J. Carrie appear in line to slot into the starting lineup for Sunday's divisional contest in Baltimore.

