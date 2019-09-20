Ward (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ward is nursing a hamstring injury of undisclosed severity, and his availability for Sunday's tilt against the Rams appears up in the air. With fellow cornerback Greedy Williams (hamstring) also listed as questionable, TJ Carrie and Terrance Mitchell are preparing to slot into the lineup if neither starter can suit up.