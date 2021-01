Ward won't be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list for Sunday's wild-card game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward tested positive for the virus before Week 17, and he was unable to clear the necessary hurdles to return to action. Kevin Johnson faces the same fate. In turn, Terrance Mitchell (personal), who is listed as questionable but is expected to play, and Robert Jackson should start at cornerback against Pittsburgh's wealth of wide receivers.