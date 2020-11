The Browns have officially ruled Ward (calf) out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

It was reported earlier this week the Ward could miss a few weeks with a calf strain, so his news is more of a formality at this point. His absence figures to create an opportunity for Kevin Johnson to replace him at cornerback, while Tavierre Thomas and M.J. Stewart could potentially see increased snaps as well.