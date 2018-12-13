Ward (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Broncos, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal reports.

Ward will miss a second straight game as he remains subject to the league's concussion protocol, as Terrance Mitchell and Tavierre Thomas figure to fill in at cornerback next to starter TJ Carrie. Ward's next chance to return from his head injury will come in Week 16 against the Bengals.