Browns' Denzel Ward: On track to play
Ward (hip), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The rookie cornerback departed the Week 9 loss to the Chiefs with the injury, which prevented him from practicing Wednesday. Ward returned to work Thursday and Friday in limited fashion, with the Browns apparently determining after those sessions that his health was sound enough to play this weekend. Official confirmation on Ward's availability should come approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, when the Browns will release their inactive list.
