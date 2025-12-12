Ward (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Ohio State product didn't practice all week and is now in line to miss first game of the season due to a calf injury. Through the Browns' first 13 contests, Ward tallied 38 total tackles and eight passes defensed, including one interception. While he's sidelined for the Week 15 matchup, Sam Webb is expected to have an expanded role in Cleveland's secondary.