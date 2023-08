Ward missed Monday's practice due to an illness, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

There are no long term conerns here, as the Browns will presumably exercise caution in the immediate future with Ward until his health is back up to par. The 26-year-old recorded 53 tackles (42 solo), three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two touchdowns during the 2022 season. On top of his duties as starting cornerback, he could see some work in the slot role this year.