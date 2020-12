Ward (illness) will miss Sunday's game against the Steelers after having been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward could also be in jeopardy of missing the wild-card round of the playoffs if the Browns do earn a postseason berth, given that he's tested positive for COVID-19 and cannot return for at least 10 days. Kevin Johnson could start at outside cornerback in Ward's stead.