Ward recorded six tackles (three solo), one pass defended and a defensive touchdown off of a fumble recovery during Sunday's 27-14 win against the Texans.

Ward tallied just his third takeaway of the season, recovering a fumble from quarterback Kyle Allen for a four-yard touchdown return in the third quarter. The cornerback was in and out of practice with separate hamstring and ankle injuries during Week 13 prep, but he still played 86 percent of the Browns' defensive snaps against Houston. Ward now sits second on the team in passes defended despite sitting out three games with a concussion in the middle of the season, and he should play a crucial role in combatting the Bengals' prolific passing attack Week 14.