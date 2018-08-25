Ward (back) retook the field for practice Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ward departed Thursday's game early due to the back issue, but the back spasms diagnosis suggested he wouldn't be sidelined long. That's indeed the case, and the rookie cornerback -- who is taking aim at a starting role out of the gate -- should be set to challenge for a starting spot come Week 1.

