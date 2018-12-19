Ward (concussion) retook the practice field Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward has missed each of the last two games due to injury, but his return to the practice field for the first session of the week Wednesday puts him on track to play in Week 16 versus the Bengals. The promising rookie owns 48 tackles (36 solo), three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 12 games this season.

