Browns' Denzel Ward: Practicing Wednesday

Ward (hip) will go through Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward, the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, suffered a minor hip injury during rookie mini-camp. The Browns would presumably err on the side of caution if he was in significant discomfort, so the fact that he's practicing suggests he's close to being, if not fully, healthy.

Our Latest Stories