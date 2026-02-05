Ward (neck) recorded 39 total tackles (29 solo) and nine passes defensed, including one interception, across 15 games in 2025.

The 28-year-old sustained a neck injury in the first quarter of Cleveland's season finale that sidelined him for the remainder of the game. Despite playing 47 more defensive snaps than he did in 2024, Ward saw declines in total tackles (49 to 39), passes defensed (19 to nine), interceptions (two to one) and forced fumbles (one to zero). Even so, the Ohio State product remained one of Cleveland's most productive corners, finishing with the second-most passes defensed on the team. Under contract through 2027, Ward will look to return to form as one of the NFL's top boundary cornerbacks ahead of next season.