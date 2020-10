Ward (groin) was listed as a limited participant in Friday's practice and is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

It's encouraging that Ward was able to practice in some capacity after missing practice to start the week, but the groin injury he aggravated in last week's win over Washington is still bothering him. The 2018 first-rounder will likely be a game-time decision come Sunday.