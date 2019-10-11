Ward (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ward sat out the last three games but returned to practice as a limited participant this week and has a chance to take the field in Week 6. The young cornerback's status remains up in the air, but the Browns could decide to express additional caution with the team's bye slated for next week.

