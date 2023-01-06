Ward (ankle) is considered questionable to play Sunday versus the Steelers, Dan Labbe of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Ward has been dealing with an ankle injury for multiple weeks, but he was able to play in Week 17 versus the Commanders, making it likely that he'll be able to go in Week 18 against Pittsburgh. His status is worth monitoring as the contest approaches and if he's ultimately forced to sit out, A.J. Green and Martin Emerson could be asked to step into larger roles in the secondary.