Browns' Denzel Ward: Ready for Pro Bowl
Ward (concussion) has been cleared and will play in Sunday's Pro Bowl, Pat McManamon of ESPN reports.
Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Ward's playing time may be limited as a result of the cornerback's two late-season concussions, but Ward himself said he is fine, and there's been no indication the cornerback isn't in good health. The 2018 first-rounder is entering his first full offseason in the NFL after an impressive rookie campaign in which he tallied 53 tackles, 11 pass breakups and three picks in 13 games.
