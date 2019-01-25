Ward (concussion) has been cleared and will play in Sunday's Pro Bowl, Pat McManamon of ESPN reports.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Ward's playing time may be limited as a result of the cornerback's two late-season concussions, but Ward himself said he is fine, and there's been no indication the cornerback isn't in good health. The 2018 first-rounder is entering his first full offseason in the NFL after an impressive rookie campaign in which he tallied 53 tackles, 11 pass breakups and three picks in 13 games.