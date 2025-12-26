Ward (calf) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ward practiced Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a calf injury in Week 14 against the Titans, and after upgrading to full participation Friday, he will return for Week 17. The eight-year pro has 38 tackles (29 solo) and eight pass breakups, including one interception, through 13 games this season.