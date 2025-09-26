Ward (shoulder/toe) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ward upgraded from a DNP at Wednesday's practice to a full session Friday, suggesting he's moved past his injuries in time to face the Lions on Sunday. The Ohio State product has logged eight total tackles and two passes defended over Cleveland's first three games this season. He's expected to start opposite Greg Newsome as part of the Browns' top outside cornerback duo in Week 4.