site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-denzel-ward-records-six-stops | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Denzel Ward: Records six stops
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ward had six tackles in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Giants.
Ward returned from a three-week absence due to a calf injury. The cornerback is having a Pro Bowl caliber season, leading the league with 15 passes defensed.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read