Ward (hamstring) has yet to return to practice this week and is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Monday's matchup with the 49ers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Barring a weekend resurgence, Ward and fellow starting corner Greedy Williams (hamstring) are looking on track to miss consecutive games. TJ Carrie and Terrance Mitchell would be in line to see increased workloads should either or both ultimately sit.