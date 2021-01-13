The Browns activated Ward and fellow cornerback Kevin Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Ward is the team's top corner, while Johnson has worked as the nickelback for most of the season. The Browns were able to win convincingly in the wild-card round without them, though their reserve cornerbacks had some trouble covering Pittsburgh's talented wideouts. Cleveland gets an even bigger challenge this weekend in Kansas City, where Ward could be asked to shadow star receiver Tyreek Hill.