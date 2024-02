Ward and the Browns agreed to a restructured contract Wednesday, clearing $11.359 million in cap space, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

It's a simple conversion of salary into a bonus to give Cleveland additional cap space. Ward has four years left on a five-year, $100.5 million deal he signed last offseason. Ward appeared in 13 games in 2023, recording a career-low 34 tackles (30 solo), 11 pass breakups and two interceptions.