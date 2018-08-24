Ward is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Eagles after suffering a back injury.

Ward started off Thursday's game strong, recording three tackles in the first quarter before being sidelined with his back injury. Though Ward is questionable to return, the team likely won't send him back out in a preseason game if there is any possibility of him aggravating the issue or making things worse. Expect TJ Carrie to get some extra snaps while Ward is held out.