Play

Ward (ankle) returned to Sunday's game at Arizona, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ward exited during the first half due to the ankle injury, but it's apparently a minor issue since he is back on the field. The 22-year-old should resume working as the Browns' top cornerback.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories