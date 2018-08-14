Ward (ankle) retook the field for practice Tuesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ward left Monday's practice early due to a sore ankle, but he's apparently no worse for the wear just a day later. The rookie cornerback, drafted four overall in April, appears to be in a good position to suit up for Friday's preseason game against the Bills and seems a good bet to start Week 1.

