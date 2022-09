Ward had five tackles, committed three penalties and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in Thursday's 29-17 win over Pittsburgh in Week 3.

With the Steelers backed up to their four-yard line and nine seconds left, they tried a short pass and several laterals. The last of the laterals was fumbled and presented Ward and the Cleveland defense with a gifted score. Two of Ward's three penalties were of no consequence -- either an offsetting infraction or declined.