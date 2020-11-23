Coach Kevin Stefanski said Ward will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of his calf injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ward played every snap on defense in Sunday's win over the Eagles, but he reported a calf injury Monday morning. Further testing will reveal whether the third-year cornerback will be required to miss any time. It would be a major hit to the Browns' secondary if he was forced to sit out, especially since starting safety Ronnie Harrison (knee) is dealing with a bone bruise as well.