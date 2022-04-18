Ward is signing a five-year, $100.5 million extension with the Browns, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
The deal reportedly includes $71.25 million guaranteed, a new league record for a cornerback. Ward was the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and while he's missed multiple games every season, he's also recorded multiple interceptions and double-digit pass defenses in each campaign. He turns 25 in late April and has a good chance to be one of the league's top cornerbacks over the course of his second contract.