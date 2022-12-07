Ward didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness and an ankle injury, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Ward returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown and made six tackles across 53 defensive snaps in Week 13, but he's sidelined to start Week 14 prep due to a pair of issues. It's unclear how severe the illness and ankle injury are, but the starting cornerback will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's divisional matchup against Cincinnati.