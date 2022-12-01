Ward (ankle/hamstring) did not participate during the Browns' practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ward played all but two of his team's defensive snaps against Tampa Bay in Week 12, though he appears to have sustained a pair of injuries during this contest. The 25-year-old managed to log a limited session Wednesday before failing to practice Thursday, leaving him questionable to play against Houston on Sunday. Ward will have one more practice to increase his activity before the Browns' release their final injury report Friday.