Ward (shoulder/toe) is not practicing Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ward played 100 percent of snaps during Cleveland's win over the Packers in Week 3, but he's now sitting out practice due to a pair of injuries. He opened the prior practice week as limited due to shoulder and Achilles issues, so there's precedent for Ward's lack of practice reps simply being the result of load-management. Ward will have two more chances to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the Lions.