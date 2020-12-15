Coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that he's "confident" Ward (calf) will practice this week, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Ward hasn't practiced since suffering a calf injury during the Week 11 win over the Eagles. The third-year cornerback is trending in the right direction, however, and the next step in his recovery is getting back to practice. Whether that translates into playing this Sunday against the Giants remains to be seen. Kevin Johnson will continue starting at cornerback until Ward is fully cleared.