Ward had three tackles, two passes defensed and an interception in Sunday's 27-0 win over Arizona in Week 9.

Cleveland had just taken a 3-0 lead when Ward jumped a slant route intended for Marquise Brown and picked off Clayton Tune on the Cardinals' side of the field. Eleven plays later, Deshaun Watson found Amari Cooper for the Browns' first touchdown. It was the second interception in three games for Ward, who limited Brown to four catches (eight targets) and 24 yards.