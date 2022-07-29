Ward (foot) sprinted after a morning walk-through Thursday, suggesting he'll eventually be fine, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Ward, who is on the active/PUP list, has been on the field both days of camp, in uniform and behind position mates walking through various drills. The Browns may continue to limit his on-field activity, but Thursday's session was a hopeful sign the team's top corner will be ready come Week 1.
