Ward (concussion) is not practicing Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ward is believed to have suffered the concussion in the Browns' preseason finale against the Chiefs on Aug. 26. The Ohio State product will need to fully clear league protocol to get back on the field in preparation for Week 1 against the Bengals. Although he still has plenty of time to do so, he should be considered questionable for the contest for the time being.