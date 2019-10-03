Play

Ward (hamstring) is not practicing Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward reportedly worked out on the side of the field. The second-year cornerback was held out of practice all last week and has already missed two consecutive games. Ward will have two more opportunities to participate in practice ahead of Monday's tilt against the 49ers, but he doesn't appear to have made tangible progress in his recovery yet.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories