Ward remains in the five-step concussion protocol and will be a limited participant at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Cincinnati, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Nearly two weeks after Ward apparently sustained a concussion during Cleveland's preseason finale, Ward's status for the regular-season opener is still up in the air. If the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback can't go Week 1, Greg Newsome (groin) would serve as the Browns' presumed No. 1 corner as Cleveland looks to slow down Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.