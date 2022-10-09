Ward was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game vesus the Chargers with a concussion, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Ward entered concussion protocol after exiting Sunday's contest, leaving his status up in the air for next week's contest against New England. The Pro Bowl cornerback recorded a team-leading 10 tackles before being ruled out for this Week 5 contest, and his absence will leave Cleveland's secondary under-manned with Greedy Williams (hamstring) still out on IR. As a result, expect A.J. Green and Martin Emerson to step up into bigger roles against the Chargers' dangerous passing offense.