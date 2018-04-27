Browns' Denzel Ward: Surprise pick by Browns fourth overall

The Browns selected Ward in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, fourth overall.

Conventional analysis heavily favored North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb for this selection, but the Browns juked the crowd and went with Ward, who is a borderline blue-chip prospect himself despite a lesser profile than Chubb. Ward (5-foot-11, 183) is a slight corner but one with burning athleticism, as his 4.32-second 40-yard dash would imply. Ward runs like the wind and, especially if he can get his weight up to 190 or so, should project as a sound matchup against teams' No. 1 wideouts eventually. That the former Ohio State star already has an in-state brand can't hurt any. With Baker Mayfield and Ward in the fold after the first four picks, the Browns have already improved a great deal.