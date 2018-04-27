Browns' Denzel Ward: Surprise pick by Browns fourth overall
The Browns selected Ward in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, fourth overall.
Conventional analysis heavily favored North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb for this selection, but the Browns juked the crowd and went with Ward, who is a borderline blue-chip prospect himself despite a lesser profile than Chubb. Ward (5-foot-11, 183) is a slight corner but one with burning athleticism, as his 4.32-second 40-yard dash would imply. Ward runs like the wind and, especially if he can get his weight up to 190 or so, should project as a sound matchup against teams' No. 1 wideouts eventually. That the former Ohio State star already has an in-state brand can't hurt any. With Baker Mayfield and Ward in the fold after the first four picks, the Browns have already improved a great deal.
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
The Browns end the suspense by making Baker Mayfield the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Dave...
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...