Browns' Denzel Ward: Third interception of season
Ward recorded five tackles (four solo), three passes defensed and one interception across 87 defensive reps in Sunday's win over the Ravens.
Ward made a couple critical plays in Sunday's overtime win over the Ravens, including an interception in the Browns' end zone early in the second quarter. Just before halftime, the rookie again prevented a scoring opportunity from the Ravens as he blocked a Justin Tucker field-goal attempt. Ward will now be tasked with containing Keenan Allen the rest of the Chargers' aerial assault.
