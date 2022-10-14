site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Denzel Ward: Unavailable Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Ward (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Ward remains in the league's concussion protocol and will be unavailable for at least one game. A.J. Green and Martin Emerson will likely see increased playing time against New England.
